Altogether 57 persons were rescued by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) in the months of April and May this year.

“Alert Railway Protection Force (RPF) of NF Railway successfully rescued seven persons including minors and woman during 1st to 6th May, 2022,” the Northeast Frontier Railway informed.

It added: “The RPF of NFR detected 39 cases of rescue where 50 persons including 42 minors, 5 women and 3 men were rescued in April, 2022.”

“All of them were rescued from trains, railway premises and stations in different operations conducted over NF Railway and handed them over to respective parents/guardians, GRP or Child Line/NGOs for their safe custody and further necessary action,” the Northeast Frontier Railway further stated.

“In recent incident on 6th May, 2022, on duty RPF and GRP officials rescued one minor girl aged about 15 years who had cut her left hand’s wrist and was shouting loudly near the Railway Heritage Park at New Tinsukia railway station. The rescued girl was rushed to Civil Hospital, Tinsukia by RPF and GRP personnel for treatment. Matter was informed to her guardian/ parents. After medical treatment, the rescued girl, belongs to Laipuli of Tinsukia (Assam), was handed over to her relative after necessary formalities,” the Northeast Frontier Railway informed.

It added: “Again on that day, RPF of New Jalpaiguri Post, while checking at New Jalpaiguri railway station, rescued one missing girl aged about 20 years, a resident of Darjeeling (West Bengal). Matter was informed to her father over phone. Later, the rescued girl was handed over to her brother after proper verification.”

“The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has been alerted to look out on the movement of children in a suspicious manner, travelling alone or without proper guardian etc. A new initiative under ‘Meri Saheli’ has been formed over NF Railway and functioning round the clock to make aware women/child passengers about the safety/security and use of Helpline No. 139 in case of any exigency,” the NFR said.