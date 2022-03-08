DIMAPUR: Nagaland Women Voluntary Association president Kaisa Rio said studies had shown that women outperform men in terms of productivity and endurance.

“Even in our small state, girls have been repeatedly outperforming boys in scholastic exams for several years,” Rio noted. She was speaking at the International Women’s Day celebration at Japfu Christian College, Kigwema, in Kohima district on Tuesday.

Rio encouraged women to work twice as hard to achieve the desired goals.

Talking about gender equality, she said it must be promoted in our towns, villages, churches and homes. It is not only a fundamental human right but a prerequisite to building a peaceful, prosperous, and sustainable society, she added.

Also read: Escort Services ‘openly trade’ women on digital and social media in Guwahati

Rio said ‘Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow’ is the United Nations theme for International Women’s Day 2022. She said climate crisis and gender inequality are the two issues at the core of the UN Sustainable Goals.

She said 80% of the people displaced by climate change and disasters are women and 70% of the 1.3 billion people living in poverty are women. She said these issues are intertwined and that global sustainability and gender equality efforts must go hand and hand.

On the occasion, Zhonelü Tunyi, Kevinourheno Seyie, Yomah Konyak, Imdanglemla Aier and L Dorothy Chang were awarded the Nagaland State Commission for Women Award the year 2022 for their exemplary work and services in different fields.

The day was also celebrated in other parts of the state with various programmes.

Also read: Assam: Huge cache of arms, explosives recovered in Kokrajhar

MykiFest Award 2021-2022 was awarded to Sesino Yhoshü, Zakilhounuo Tepa, Abi Humtsoe, and Sibeule Zeliang at a ceremony held on the day at Sakhrie Park in Kohima.

The awardees were given a cash prize of Rs 40,000 each along with certificates and gift hampers.