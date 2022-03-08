KOKRAJHAR: In a major breakthrough, the police in Assam’s Kokrajhar recovered a huge cache of arms and explosives.

The arms and explosives are suspected to belong to the disbanded NDFB factions.

The cache of arms and explosives were unearthed from Mahamaya Reserve Forest under Bagribari police station in Kokrajhar district of Assam.

The recovered items include: 2 Israel made UG rifles with four magazines, 16 hand grenades, 22 pressure bombs and 22 caps.

Speaking to the media, additional DGP – LR Bishnoi termed the recovery a big success for the Kokrajhar police.

He informed that the arms and explosives were unearthed during a two-day operation in Mahamaya jungle under Guma Reserve Forest.

Bishnoi said the operation was led by Kokrajhar additional SP.

The arms and explosives were concealed in a plastic bag and were buried three feet under the ground.

Kokrajhar SP – Prateek Vijay Kumar Thube said the police carried out search operation based on specific input and unearthed the arms and explosives within two days.

He said the police had been carrying out search operations for arms and ammunitions in Kokrajhar district even after surrender by the NDFB militants.