Dimapur: Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli, the Apostolic Nuncio to India (Vatican Ambassador to India), who is on a four-day visit to Nagaland, visited Kohima War Cemetery, Kisama Naga Heritage Village and St Joseph’s College, Jakhama on Sunday. Later in the day, he held an interaction with Catholic leaders of Nagaland in Kohima.

The Vatican diplomat will preside over the convocation programme at St Joseph’s University, Sovima, on March 28.

The Catholic Community of the Diocese of Kohima led by Bishop James Thoppil, priests, religious and all the catholic faithful welcomed Archbishop Girelli who arrived in Nagaland on Saturday.

The Archbishop will visit various Catholic institutions in Kohima and Dimapur during his tour, a press release issued by the Catholic Association of Nagaland (CAN) said.

CAN, the apex organization of the Catholic church in the Diocese of Kohima, also extended a welcome to the Archbishop.

He is accompanied by a state protocol officer and an escort team provided by the Nagaland home department.

Diocese of Kohima said this is the first visit of the Archbishop to Nagaland after his appointment.