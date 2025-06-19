Dimapur: The Task Force for Music and Arts (TaFMA), Nagaland, on Thursday honoured 10 artists with the TaFMa Excellence Awards 2025 for their outstanding contributions in the fields of music, art, acting and creativity, which brought laurels to the state by achieving distinction at the national and international platforms.

The award ceremony was held at the Regional Centre of Excellence for Music & Performing Arts, Jotsoma, Kohima.

The awardees are Fifth Note Band, Ruopfuzhano Whiso, Arenla Subong, Lenen Jamir, Tiameren Aier, Nagaland Madrigal Singers, Trance Effect, Bendang Walling, Alobo Naga and Hito Kiho.

Hito Kiho was declared the Ultimate Achiever Award winner.

This year’s edition of the award ceremony was particularly noteworthy as it featured the unveiling of a grand piano gifted to the state by renowned music composer AR Rahman and the release of the 25th Hornbill Music Festival Coffee Table Book.

The event was graced by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio as the special guest.

In his speech, Rio recognised the exceptional talents of Naga artists who have excelled in their respective disciplines across the world.

He highlighted that the establishment of TaFMA in 2003, formerly known as the Music Task Force, was aimed at promoting the culture and tradition of Nagaland through arts, music, and sports across the world and also to provide job opportunities and employment to the youth of Nagaland.

He also lauded TaFMA’s decision to host music festivals across all districts of Nagaland.

He urged the youth to continue making the state proud by showcasing their talents in the national and global arena. He thanked Rahman for his gift and, more importantly, for his love and dedication to the people of Nagaland.

Advisor to the chief minister, Abu Metha, emphasised the role of music and arts, spotlighting Naga musicians who are making waves and putting India on the global stage.

Metha highlighted the Naga story, told through the talents of Naga artists, as a cornerstone of cultural identity and underscored the importance of documenting Nagaland’s way of life for future generations.