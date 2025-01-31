Guwahati: Amidst a crowd brimming with excitement at the ITA Cultural Complex, Machkhowa in Guwahati, Nawang Dondup from Arunachal Pradesh, Nikhil Okram from Manipur and Salkwachang Debbarma from Tripura were equally crowned winners of the 14th Set Wet Mega Mister North East 2025.

With no runners-up, all three winners have been bestowed with equal privileges and responsibilities, solidifying their place as the region’s most promising young talents.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Having celebrated 14 successful years, Mega Mister North East continues to serve as the region’s premier platform for discovering and empowering young men.

Conceptualized by fashion entrepreneur Abhijeet Singha, Mega Entertainment produced the pageant and marketed by Mega Activation.

This year’s edition witnessed an enthusiastic response during its eight-city audition tour, which culminated with 54 finalists competing in a week-long grooming camp in Guwahati.

Reflecting on the event, Abhijeet Singha, Founder of Mega Entertainment, congratulated the winners for their daunting victory.

He said “this year’s winners exemplify the incredible talent and resilience of the youth from the Northeast. Over the past 14 years, we have nurtured countless young men who have gone on to achieve great heights. With one of our winners representing India at Mister International, we continue to showcase the remarkable potential of this region on a global stage.”

Nawang Dondup from Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, has completed his Bachelor in Engineering and is pursuing an MBA from Assam downtown University in Guwahati. His father, hailing from picturesque Zemithang, is a government employee in Arunachal Pradesh while his mother is a homemaker.

Nikhil Okram from Imphal, Manipur, is a student of Bachelor in Physical Education at Manipur University. His father works at Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) Manipur. His mother, Okram (O) Binatombi Devi, is an author.

Salkwachang Debbarma from Ambassa, Tripura, is preparing for civil services. His parents are working with the Education department in Tripura. While his father is a school principal, his mother is a teacher in Dhalai district of Tripura.

As the Title Sponsor, Set Wet also reaffirmed its commitment to inspiring individuality and confidence among the youth.

Applauding the winners, Somasree Bose Awasthi, Chief Marketing Officer, Marico Limited, said, “Set Wet has consistently led the way in hairstyling trends, establishing itself as the ultimate style companion for the modern youth. Our partnership with Mega Entertainment showcased the transformative power of hairstyling in fostering self-expression and confidence —perfectly aligned with our #UpgradeYourHairGame philosophy. We look forward to seeing these winners set new benchmarks in style and grooming.”

Supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, under the Incredible India banner, the event also celebrated the rich cultural legacy of Northeast India through the Hidden Paradises campaign. Contestants showcased the region’s vibrant landscapes and traditions, creating an unforgettable visual tapestry.

The winners receive a prize package worth over Rs. 50,000, travel opportunities, brand engagements, professional representation by Mega Entertainment, and public relations support from Life’s Purple, the official PR Partner.

Fran Zafra, Mister International 2024 from Spain, who commended the region’s talent and cultural heritage, graced the grand Finale.

The judging panel included renowned names such as renowned hotelier Bobby Singh, cosmetologist Dr. Reema Das Mallik, Mega Mister North East Mister International India Adong Jamatia, Fashion & Lifestyle Promoter Monica Devi, Mega Mister North East and Mister International Lukanand Kshetrimayum.

Sakshi Agarwal, Brand Manager, Set Wet, was also present on the occasion.

Additionally, the subtitle award winners of the evening were- Set Wet Mister Trend Setter: Nawang Dondup (Arunachal Pradesh); Incredible India Mega Mister Tourism: Vyas Heigrujam (Manipur); Hotel Daaysco Oley Allo Mister Congeniality: Pradhumna Chetri (Sikkim); Illumis Best Physique: Nikhil Okram (Manipur).

The evening concluded on a high note as the winners embarked on a journey of self-discovery, growth, and international recognition, promising to inspire a new generation of achievers.