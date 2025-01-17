Dimapur: Nagaland’s lone Lok Sabha MP S Supongmeren Jamir said a progressive society requires a strong political vision, quality education, economic sustainability, and individuals with strong beliefs.

He underscored the importance of maintaining peace and unity to achieve progress.

Addressing the 23rd Nokhu Range Public Organisation (NRPO) general session-cum-Hok-Ah festival 2025 at Langnok village in Noklak district under the theme ‘Progressive Society’, Jamir urged everyone to continue working harder in all their endeavours.

He also called for fostering admiration and respect among people from all walks of life.

Jamir promised the NRPO that Rs 50,000 will be awarded to all the successful Nagaland Public Service aspirants for two years from 2026 to 2027.

He further promised to give Rs 20,000 each to the best entrepreneur and master of theology degree holders for the same period.

Various cultural programmes were held to mark the occasion.

The Hok-Ah festival, also known as the Khaozaosey-Hok-ah festival, is a celebration of rest, peace, and reconciliation in the Noklak district of Nagaland. The festival is celebrated in January and features traditional dances and a local brew.