DIMAPUR: The Nagaland government is all set to receive President Droupadi Murmu who will arrive in the state on a two-day visit on November 2.

The President is scheduled to attend a number of programmes during her two-day stay in Nagaland.

The Nagaland government will accord a civic reception to Murmu at Capital Cultural Hall in Kohima at 3 pm on November 2.

It has directed all the administrative heads of departments and heads of departments to attend the civic reception and also give suitable instructions to all the officers and staff of their departments and directorates to attend the function.

The Nagaland government asked all to wear facemasks at all times during the function.

The Nagaland government has also requested the presidents and other office bearers of 20 apex tribal bodies of the state to attend the civic reception in their traditional shawls.

In view of the President’s visit, the Kohima police in Nagaland have enforced new traffic regulations as part of the security arrangement on November 2 and November 3.

While anticipating positive cooperation from the public, the police said the defaulting vehicles will be towed away and the towing charges will be borne by the vehicle owners.

The Nagaland government will organise a cultural programme and state banquet at the State Banquet Hall, chief minister’s residential complex, in Kohima at 6.30 pm on November 2.

The President’s secretariat advised RT-PCR testing for Covid-19 for all dignitaries, officials, staff and other persons meeting the President or coming nearby during the visit.

The Nagaland home department said the health department has accordingly made necessary arrangements for Covid-19 testing for all at Secretariat Plaza in Kohima since October 30.

This will be the President’s second visit to the Northeast after assuming office.

Meanwhile, the Rising People’s Party in Nagaland wrote to the President requesting her to traverse by road instead of riding the helicopter during her visit to the state.

Welcoming the President on her first visit to the State after assuming office, the RPP, in the letter, said the one and only time a visiting dignitary, whether a Prime Minister or President, who travelled by road from Dimapur airport to the state capital Kohima was former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2004.

“Experiencing the road condition, the late PM was reported to have quipped ‘If this is the best road in Nagaland, it is difficult to imagine how bad the worst is,’” the party said.