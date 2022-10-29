Dimapur: Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio on Saturday said the prime need of the Naga society today is oneness, unity, and harmony.

Addressing the platinum jubilee celebration of the Naga Students Federation (NSF) at Naga Solidarity Park in Kohima, Rio said it was a joy to see the Naga family from all the Naga-inhabited areas coming together as one to celebrate the occasion.

Representatives from different student organisations of the North East, including Assam Students Union, Khasi Students Union and North East Students’ Organisation led by its adviser Dr Samujjal Bhattacharjya attended the NSF jubilee celebration held on the theme “Call to Oneness”.

He acknowledged the efforts of the pioneers of the NSF 75 years ago, saying their vision and aspirations are the guiding light of the federation today. He also congratulated the federation for completing 75 years in the service of the student community as well as the Naga people.

Rio hoped that the NSF would continue to remain strong and carry on its legacy of serving and unifying the Naga people even in the coming years.

He urged the student community to utilise the resources available to them to the fullest extent to reach greater heights in the years to come.

Arunachal Pradesh home minister Lowangcha Wanglat, who was the special guest of the occasion, said the NSF has produced outstanding people from all walks of life.

“Now is the time for the NSF to walk the talk for geopolitical issues of the North East,” Wanglat said.

Saying that there is a need to reflect on and correct past mistakes, he said the relationship between the Nagas of Arunachal Pradesh and the Nagas of Nagaland can be one of the defining moments in Naga history. He added that the unity among the Nagas everywhere is rooted in the values that they share.

Wanglat said the Nagas are defined by countless dialects and customs and added that they may have different histories and different dialects but they see a reflection of each other in them.

“There is a need to ensure unity in every Naga family,” he stressed.