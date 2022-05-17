Dimapur: The Niki Sumi faction of the NSCN (K) made a clarion call to all the Naga tribal leaders to be more committed and active in uniting all the Naga political groups and the people at large. It said no solution to the Naga issue is likely to be achieved unless the Naga people irrespective of boundary demarcation are united for one common goal.

Addressing a coordination meeting with a delegation of Dimapur-based southern Naga civil society organisations here on Tuesday, the president of the group Niki Sumi said only the Naga tribal leaders can bring the Naga people together, which will further give more weightage to the Naga people’s voice before the government of India for the solution to the Naga political struggle.

The delegation comprised the Southern Naga Union, Poumai Hoho, Tangkhul Naga Long, Mao Naga Union, Maram Naga Union, Lamkang Naga Union, Maring Naga Union, Moyon Naga Union, Thangal Naga Union and Anal Naga Union.

Also Read: Cowards join ULFA-I: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

“There must be unity among all the Naga people to achieve any goal,” Sumi stressed.

He also reaffirmed the stand of the NSCN/GPRN for peace and unity among all sections of the Naga society while reminding the tribal leaders that his organisation stood for unity first and solution second.

In his address, Ato Kilonser (home minister) of the group Starson Lamkang appreciated the positive response of the southern Naga public leaders towards the unity of the Naga people. He said the Naga people must do away with their ego and work together in the interest of all.

He called upon the tribal leaders to be the ambassadors of peace and unity.

Speaking on the occasion, representatives of southern Nagas said the Nagas have fought together for their rights. They underlined the need to resolve their differences and remain united to achieve their dreams and aspirations.

Also Read: Assam floods: Barak Valley districts left with 15-day food stock, FCI alerts NF Railway on possible rice shortage

The tribal leaders also denounced all sorts of violence which are against the peace and well-being of the Naga people.

They appreciated the stand and commitment of the NSCN/GPRN towards the unity of the Naga people.