KOHIMA: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will attend the Nagaland CSR Investment and Banking Conclave 2022.

The Nagaland CSR Investment and Banking Conclave 2022 is scheduled to be held from August 22 to 24.

Earlier, union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has postponed her visit to Nagaland for the event due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

Due to postponement of her visit, the Nagaland government had deferred holding of its first-ever “CSR Investment and Banking Conclave”.

Earlier, union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman was slated to attend the Nagaland CSR and Investment Conclave 2022 that was scheduled to be held on July 4 and 5.

The CSR conclave is the first of its kind in Nagaland, which is being organised by the Investment and Development Authority Nagaland (IDAN).

The conclave is designed to showcase the need for CSR investments in Nagaland.

Sitharaman will hold a meetings with the business community of Nagaland and women entrepreneurs during the course of the conclave.