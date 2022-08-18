Dimapur: The Nagaland government will honour all individuals, organisations and institutions with the ‘Nagaland SDG Action Award’ for working towards making the community a better place.

The state planning and coordination department’s Sustainable Development Goals Coordination Centre announced the award on Thursday to identify and facilitate the change creators for the actions which are making a better Nagaland.

The award is an innovative instrument that will encourage, promote and back the efforts of all that inspire, empower and connect people to drive action towards a more sustainable future through their actions.

There will be three award categories – economic sustainability, social and community upliftment and environmental Sustainability.

The winner in each category will be awarded a cash award of R 50,000, a memento and a certificate.

The date of application entry will be from August 19 to September 18. The winners will be announced through an award ceremony to be held in Kohima. Further details including the entry form for the award are available on the link: https://bit.ly/ActionAward.

The department also announced the ‘SDG Innovation Participatory Action Research Initiative 2.0’ to implement innovative projects which will contribute to the achievement of SDGs at the grassroots level. It sought applications from the individuals, organisations and institutions of Nagaland from August 19 to September 18 for the award.

The initiative aims to find innovative ways by which the government can play a role in promoting ‘people action’.

A total of four projects amounting to Rs 4 lakh each will be awarded to the most innovative projects. More details including the entry form of the initiative are available on the link: https:https://bit.ly/SDGIPAR2.

The department has been mobilising individuals, institutions, organisations and communities to take action for the achievement of the SDGs, whilst building coalitions across communities and societies at the local level and creating a variety of solutions for the priority SDGs and their indicators. These are yet another efforts towards the SDG Vision 2030.