DIMAPUR: The 2nd Nagaland Olympic and Paralympic Games 2022 kicked off at Indira Gandhi Stadium in Kohima on Wednesday.

The event is being organised by the Nagaland Olympic Association.

Altogether 4000 athletes from all the districts of Nagaland are competing in 11 disciplines – archery, athletics, badminton, basketball, boxing, football, lawn tennis, taekwondo, shooting and wushu.

While the football tournament began at Indira Gandhi Stadium on Wednesday, the other events will be held in Dimapur and Longleng besides Kohima from August 22 to August 27.

Dimapur district beat Wokha district 6-1 in the opening football match.

Nagaland’s adviser to youth resources and sports Er Zale Neikha, who was the special guest of the inaugural programme, in his address, said the Nagaland Olympic and Paralympic Games symbolises the unity of athletes coming from every corner of the state to showcase their love for the games.

He said the goal of the Olympic movement is to contribute towards building a peaceful world through sports where events are held without discrimination with the spirit of friendship, solidarity and fair play.

Neikha said football being one of the main attractions of the people of Nagaland is growing far beyond imagination and expectations.

He hoped that the Naga boys and girls can excel at the national and international level in the discipline in the near future.

He added that participation of the players in the event is a victory for Nagaland and that winning and losing is part of sports.

Secretary general of Nagaland Olympic Association, Abu Metha unfurled the flag of the Nagaland Olympic Association during the programme.