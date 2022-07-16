Dimapur: Nagaland chief secretary J Alam on Saturday called for creating an environment to improve the ease of doing business with the government in the state.

“There is a need to cut down on human interface and create an environment which will improve the citizens’ ease of doing business with the government,” Alam said while addressing the departmental review meeting of the transport department at the conference hall of his office in Kohima.

He stressed that the offices across the state should go online, be citizen-friendly, facilitate cashless transactions, reduce the waiting period and create a robust system to deliver better and efficient governance without compromising on any regulatory requirements.

“This will also ease the process of office functioning and bring transparency,” Alam said.

He directed the transport department to coordinate with the information technology and communication (IT and C) department and work towards achieving these goals.

The issue of vehicles plying without registration number plates was also raised at the meeting. Alam asked the transport department to strictly enforce the legal provisions in this regard.

He also directed that proper signage which is easily visible to the drivers should be put on all the roads across the state to improve road safety. While appreciating the revenue generated by the department, he impressed upon the need to put in place the online payment gateway at the earliest for ease of transactions and to avoid inconvenience to the service users.

The motor vehicles department, in its presentation, gave a brief overview of its administrative setup, activities, visions and ongoing projects.

The review meeting was also attended by the additional chief secretary and finance commissioner, IT and C principal secretary and other senior officers of the transport department.