Kohima: BJP president J. P. Nadda on Thursday said works are going on to resolve the Naga political issue like various accords signed in other states of the Northeast.

The BJP President said, “There are certain issues of the Naga political talks. We are working on these. Peace accords were signed in Assam and Tripura with the militant outfits. We are going to solve the Assam-Meghalaya border issues. Long pending issues of the Northeast were solved protecting the tradition and culture of the region.”

Addressing a public rally at Old Riphyim in Wokha district of Nagaland, Nadda said unlike other previous Prime Minister, Narendra Modi is the only Prime Minister who visited Northeast region 50 times in the last 8 years.

“Massive development has taken place in the Northeast. Projects worth thousands of crores of rupees have already been sanctioned. Once Northeast was known for its insurgency, blockade and other anti-development programmes. Now the region is a very prosperous area, free from militancy. The region is close to Modi’s heart,” Nadda said.

“Under the dynamic leadership of Modi, Nagaland is also not left behind in the development mission. Modi wants transformation through transportation,” he added.

With his two-day Nagaland visit from Thursday, BJP virtually kicked off the campaign for the assembly elections, which are expected to take place in February next year.

Referring to the Ruzazho Village in Nagaland which was first administered by Indian National Army (INA) led by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Nadda said that the Naga people had fought against the British to protect its identity and culture.