GUWAHATI: The Assam Congress, in the coming days, might lose few more of its leaders.

This was claimed by none other than Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah.

While speaking exclusively to Northeast Now, Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah said that ‘opportunist’ leaders, who are in the Congress may quit the party in coming times.

“In the coming days, we might see more leaders from the Congress quit the party. These leaders, who might quit the Congress, are those who are opportunists,” said Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah.

“I am sure that we will lose few more leaders. These are chances,” the Assam Congress president added.

However, Borah added that the Congress in Assam is already looking into possible ‘alternative’ for those who might quit the party.

“We are looking into alternatives for those leaders, who might quit the party,” said Bhupen Borah.

The Assam Congress chief also took a dig at the ruling BJP in the state for “trying to break the Congress party”.

“The BJP is trying to break the Congress party, as it is still a strong opposition in Assam,” Borah said.

He added: “The BJP wants to keep the Congress party destabilised.”

Speaking about Assam Congress’s plans for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bhupen Borah said: “We will put up a strong united anti-BJP force in the general elections.”