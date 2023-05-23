KOHIMA: Four candidates from Nagaland have cleared the UPSC CSE 2022-23 exams held earlier.

The four candidates from Nagaland to have cleared the UPSC CSE 2022-23 exam are: Yimkum Ozukum (203), Vevotolu Kezo (387), Imkongnukla Ao (723) and Aotula Ozukum (874).

Nagaland deputy chief minister Y Patton congratulated the successful candidates from the state.

“A special round of applause for Nagaland’s pride, Yimkum I Ozukum (Rank 203), Vevotolu Kezo (Rank 387), Imkongnukla Ao (Rank 723), and W Aotula Ozukum (Rank 874). Their triumph resonates across our state,” said Y Patton.

The Nagaland deputy CM added: “My best wishes to them in all their endeavours as they embark on this new and crucial journey of serving the nation and bringing transformation through their contributions. Here’s to their continued success and the future of our nation they are set to shape.”

The union public service commission (UPSC) declared final results of the 2022 UPSC CSE exam on Tuesday (May 23) afternoon.

It may be mentioned here that the top four spots were grabbed by girls.

Moreover, there are as many as six girls in the top 10 list of successful candidates.

Candidates who appeared for the civil services main examination 2022 can now check and download their results from the official website at upsc.gov.in.

Ishita Kishore has bagged all India rank (AIR) – 1 in the exam.

A total number of 933 candidates have been recommended for appointment.

These candidates have been recommended for appointment to (i) Indian Administrative Service (IAS) (ii) Indian Foreign Service (IFS) (iii) Indian Police Service (IPS) (iv) Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’.

The UPSC CSE is considered one of the toughest exams in the country, and the success of the candidates in this exam is a testament to their hard work, dedication, and perseverance.

The candidates who clear this exam are selected for serving the nation in various capacities and are responsible for shaping the policies and programs of the country.