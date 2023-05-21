Dimapur: Nagaland employment, skill development and entrepreneurship department has tied up with Changeinkk Foundation Delhi to skill individuals of the state who often go unnoticed because of their invisible disabilities.

The department signed an MoU with Changeinkk Foundation on May 18, an official report said on Saturday. It said the foundation is committed to building equitable ecosystems that promote the inclusion of individuals with learning disabilities from cradle to career.

It added this partnership aims to tap the natural entrepreneurial spirit of people with invisible disabilities and leverage their skills to drive innovation and growth for Nagagalnd.

The department said the individuals with invisible disabilities, especially those with specific learning disabilities, are often the driving force behind groundbreaking innovations that have changed the world. With this in mind, the partnership with Changeinkk Foundation will focus on empowering these individuals by providing them with the necessary skills to become successful entrepreneurs and innovators, it said.

The department said instead of creating alternative systems of inclusion, the partnership will build the capacities of all stakeholders, enabling them to create a sustainable culture of inclusion. It added that the Nagaland government and Changeinkk Foundation are committed to this partnership and believe that it will drive innovation, productivity and growth for the country.

Meanwhile, adviser of the department and MLA Moatoshi Longkumer reviewed the activities and achievements of the department at a two-day meeting with the officers of the department.

Longkumer emphasized the need for innovation in reducing the unemployment rates in the state. He also called for conducting regular job fairs across the state to align unemployed youths with employers.

He asked the department officers to work out an action plan to conduct one training programme in each district headquarters on two different trades both for men and women.

“This initiative will help improve accessibility to skill development and create more job opportunities for the youth,” he added.