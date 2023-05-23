ITANAGAR: Three candidates from Arunachal Pradesh have cleared the UPSC CSE 2022-23 exams held earlier.

The three candidates from Arunachal Pradesh to have cleared the UPSC CSE 2022-23 exam are: Pebika Lego (290), Tenzin Yangki (545) and Austin Tayeng (747).

All the three candidates from Arunachal Pradesh, who cleared the UPSC exam, are Arunachal Pradesh civil service (APCS) officers.

While, Pebika Lego is a 2016 batch APSC officer, Tenzin Yangki is from the 2017 batch and Austin Tayeng is from 2021 batch.

Tenzin Yangki (AIR 545) hails from Khrimu village in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The union public service commission (UPSC) declared final results of the 2022 UPSC CSE exam on Tuesday (May 23) afternoon.

It may be mentioned here that the top four spots were grabbed by girls.

Moreover, there are as many as six girls in the top 10 list of successful candidates.

Candidates who appeared for the civil services main examination 2022 can now check and download their results from the official website at upsc.gov.in.

Ishita Kishore has bagged all India rank (AIR) – 1 in the exam.

A total number of 933 candidates have been recommended for appointment.

These candidates have been recommended for appointment to (i) Indian Administrative Service (IAS) (ii) Indian Foreign Service (IFS) (iii) Indian Police Service (IPS) (iv) Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’.

The UPSC CSE is considered one of the toughest exams in the country, and the success of the candidates in this exam is a testament to their hard work, dedication, and perseverance.

The candidates who clear this exam are selected for serving the nation in various capacities and are responsible for shaping the policies and programs of the country.