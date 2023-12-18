Guwahati: A joint operation by Assam Rifles and Nagaland Police led to the rescue of two youths kidnapped by Myanmar-based NSCN-K (Ang Mai faction) militants in the Mon district.

Atua Konyak and Tingkon Konyak were abducted from Yannyu village on the night of December 15-16 by heavily armed cadres.

Following the incident, the team launched a search and rescue operation on December 16.

The next day, a team intercepted the militants in a jungle near Wetting village.

Also Read: Assam: Car catches fire on highway near Dibrugarh, completely gutted

A brief gunfight was also reported during the incident.

The gunfight, according to sources had forced the kidnappers to flee and abandon their captives.

The two rescued youths were recovered unharmed.

Additionally, the operation team recovered a significant cache of arms and ammunition, including an M-16 rifle and three pistols.

Also Read: Manipur: Refugee influx from Myanmar poses law & order challenges in Kamjong

A civilian “guide” who aided the kidnapping was also apprehended.

“The abducted youth were to be taken across the Indo-Myanmar border for ransom money,” confirmed Assam Rifles officials.