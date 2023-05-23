Dimapur: Nagaland youth resources and sports department has set up five more youth recreational and impact centres under the State Innovative Programme which can serve as thriving hubs of activities for the youth and help them keep away from growing incidences of drug and alcohol abuse, juvenile delinquency, teen pregnancies, and many other problems.

The centre in Kohima was launched on May 22 while four other centres are being set up in Longleng, Mon, Tuensang and Kiphire.

The project aims to help the youth who are facing difficult circumstances due to limited opportunities. By setting up these centres, the department also aims to provide a wholesome, safe and adequately equipped space for the youth and also create positive experiences leading to lower crime rates by raising more educated, happy and responsible citizens.

Also Read: Assam: NSA team arrives in Dibrugarh jail, meets Amritpal Singh & his associates

The department said in most parts of Nagaland, no such centres, either privately owned or government-run, currently exist.

It observed that an acute shortage of free community recreational centres compels most of the youth to either spend their free time at home or on the streets, rendering them to numerous juvenile-related problems like depression, juvenile crimes, substance abuse, teen pregnancies, etc.

Also Read: Assam-Meghalaya border talks: CMs of both states to hold crucial meeting in Guwahati on May 24

“The role of such centres is crucial for communities like ours that lack the necessary facilities to keep our children in safe environments after school hours during their free time,” the department said.

It added that these centres will provide the youth with a healthy outlet for their creativity as well as energy, leading to a step forward toward long-term community improvement.