DIBRUGARH: A team of the national security agency (NSA) arrived at Dibrugarh in Assam, for a second time, on Tuesday (May 23).

The NSA team met Amritpal Singh and his associates, who are lodged at the Dibrugarh central jail in Assam.

It may be mentioned here that radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh along with his nine associates are being kept at the Dibrugarh central jail in Assam, since their arrests two months ago.

The four-member NSA team was led by justice (retired) Shabihul Hasnain – chairman of advisory board of NSA- and comprised Suveer Sheokand (member), Divanshu Jain (member) and Rakesh Agarwal (IGP, Punjab).

The NSA team arrived at the Dibrugarh jail in Assam at around 3:30 pm on Tuesday (May 23).

Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh’s father Tarsem Singh and mother Balwinder Kaur met their son at the Dibrugarh central jail in Assam on May 18.

Amritpal Singh has been lodged in Dibrugarh jail since April 23. Advocate Rohit Sharma and Advocate Rajdev Singh Khalsa (ex-Punjab MP) also accompanied them.

Apart from Amritpal Singh the nine other Waris Punjab De members, who are lodged at the maximum-security Dibrugarh jail in Assam are Papalpreet Singh, Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal, Varinder Singh Johal, Gurmeet Singh Bukkanwala, Harjit Singh, Bhagwant Singh Bajeke, Basant Singh, Gurinderpal Singh and Daljeet Singh Kalsi.