GUWAHATI: A crucial meeting will be held between the chief ministers of Assam and Meghalaya in relation with the second phase of border talks on Wednesday (May 24).

The meeting between Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma will be held in Guwahati.

This was confirmed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday (May 23).

The meeting between the chief ministers of Assam and Meghalaya will discuss resolving the border disputes between the two states in six areas of differences.

Both Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma are also likely to pay joint visits to disputed areas under Block 1 and Block 2.

Earlier in the month, Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma had stated that he and his Assam counterpart will visit some of the disputed areas as part of the efforts of two state governments to resolve the boundary disputes.

“Joint visit will be made to the sensitive areas to build confidence among people,” said Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma.

The border talks between Meghalaya and Assam will discuss boundary disputes between the two states in six out of 12 areas of differences.

The areas, which will be discussed between Meghalaya and Assam are: Langpih in West Khasi Hills district, Borduar, Nongwah-Mawtamur, Deshdoomreah and Block-II in Ri Bhoi district, and Block-I and Psiar-Khanduli in West Jaintia Hills district.

Earlier, the Meghalaya government had said that it will accord topmost priority to the local views while resolving the border disputes with Assam in the second phase of the talks.

Meghalaya shares an 885 km long inter-state border with Assam.

In the first phase of talks, six other disputed areas from a total of twelve were taken up for discussions following which a MoU was signed between the two states.

Meghalaya and Assam signed a border pact on March 29 last year following conclusion of the first phase of talks to resolve boundary disputes in six areas of difference.