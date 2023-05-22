Guwahati: A 19-year-old girl was found dead inside the bathroom of a private hostel at ABC under Bhangagarh police station in Guwahati on Monday.

The girl identified as Tazmina Ahmed, a resident of lower Assam’s Kokrajhar district was found hanging inside a bathroom of the hostel by her mother, who came to meet her on Monday.

The girl came to Guwahati around two months back for NEET coaching and had been residing in the private hostel since then.

Police recovered the body and registered a case of unnatural death based on the preliminary investigation.

An investigation into the incident is underway, said a police official.