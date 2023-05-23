SHILLONG: Swapnil Bhattacharyya from Shillong in Meghalaya cracks -23 exam has cracked the UPSC CSE 2022-23 exam.

Swapnil Bhattacharyya cleared the exam and secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 344.

Bhattacharya completed his schooling (Class 10) from St Edmund’s School in Shillong, Meghalaya.

He completed his Class 12 from Army Public School (APS) in Shillong, Meghalaya.

Shillong boy Swapnil Bhattacharya completed his graduation in Physics from Kirori Mal College in New Delhi.

The union public service commission (UPSC) declared final results of the UPSC CSE 2022 UPSC CSE exam on Tuesday (May 23) afternoon.

It may be mentioned here that the top four spots were grabbed by girls.

Moreover, there are as many as six girls in the top 10 list of successful candidates.

Candidates who appeared for the civil services main examination 2022 can now check and download their results from the official website at upsc.gov.in.

Ishita Kishore has bagged all India rank (AIR) – 1 in the exam.

A total number of 933 candidates have been recommended for appointment.

These candidates have been recommended for appointment to (i) Indian Administrative Service (IAS) (ii) Indian Foreign Service (IFS) (iii) Indian Police Service (IPS) (iv) Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’.

The UPSC CSE is considered one of the toughest exams in the country, and the success of the candidates in this exam is a testament to their hard work, dedication, and perseverance.

The candidates who clear this exam are selected for serving the nation in various capacities and are responsible for shaping the policies and programs of the country.