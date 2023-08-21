Dimapur: With the induction of girl cadets in Sainik schools as the high point, Sainik School Punglwa in Nagaland organized a series of fortnight-long activities from August 5 to August 19 in commemoration of the 77th Independence Day.

Gracing the Independence Day celebration in the school, Lt. Col Leena Bajaj, the officiating principal of the school, highlighted the induction of girl cadets in the sainik schools across the country as a landmark change in bringing gender equality.

She said the girl cadets require no special treatment, no reservation and no separate contingent to march ahead.

“They march shoulder to shoulder with their male counterparts in all spheres of activities,” Bajaj said.

Bajaj also spoke about the infrastructure and aesthetic changes taking place in the school. She said the school is excelling in the sports and cultural competitions in the entire Northeast region. However, she said more efforts are needed in the academic sphere.

Bajaj asserted that Sainik School Punglwa, the pride of Nagaland, would strive hard in the spirit of the school motto “We Learn We Serve”.

An ex-student of Sainik School Imphal Lt Col Kiran Meitei gave a motivational lecture on joining the Indian Army on August 12.

The 15-day activities included a programme on the importance of food safety and good food safety habits, motivational lecture on duty towards learning, online training on leveraging digital technology for school and teachers education, lesson on importance of discipline, motivational trip of cadets of Class VI to Zoological Park and Green Park in Dimapur, Meri Mati Mera Desh drive among others.

Two cadets of the school qualified level online NDA WIZQUIZE 2023 to the zonal round, conducted by NEXUS Consultancy on August 16 and August 19.