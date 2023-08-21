THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A woman, hailing from the Northeast state of Nagaland was allegedly sexually assaulted by a motorcycle-borne miscreant in Kerala.

The incident allegedly took place at Thumba area of Thiruvananthapuram – the capital of Kerala – on Sunday (August 20) night.

The Kerala police launched an investigation after receiving information about the incident.

A person has also been reportedly arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting the Nagaland woman.

The arrested person has been identified as Aneesh from Menamkulam area in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

(More details awaited)