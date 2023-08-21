Nagaland
Representative image

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A woman, hailing from the Northeast state of Nagaland was allegedly sexually assaulted by a motorcycle-borne miscreant in Kerala.

The incident allegedly took place at Thumba area of Thiruvananthapuram – the capital of Kerala – on Sunday (August 20) night.

The Kerala police launched an investigation after receiving information about the incident.

A person has also been reportedly arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting the Nagaland woman.

The arrested person has been identified as Aneesh from Menamkulam area in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

(More details awaited)

Northeast Now is a multi-app based hyper-regional bilingual news portal. Mail us at: contact@nenow.in