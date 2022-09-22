Dimapur: Welcoming the resumption of Naga peace talks, Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio expressed hope that this latest round of talks will bear positive results.

Participating in a special discussion on the Naga political issue on the last day of the two-day 12th session of the 13th Nagaland Legislative Assembly on Thursday, Rio appealed to the Naga negotiating parties and the Centre to address the contentious issues and undertake discussions on the competencies so that the talks can be expedited and a solution can be reached at the earliest possible.

He affirmed that the Nagaland Assembly is united in “our common aspiration” for achieving lasting peace. “As facilitators, we will continue to put forward our best efforts within the given possibilities for a final solution and genuine peace,” he said.

He said the present state government formed an opposition-less United Democratic Alliance (UDA) government with the singular motive to facilitate the peace process so that the aspiration of achieving genuine peace through a negotiated political solution that is honourable, acceptable and inclusive is achieved.

Rio reiterated appreciation to the signatories of the Framework Agreement and the Agreed Position for exhibiting sincere commitment in “our collective efforts” to resolve the decades-old political imbroglio.

He added that the ruling dispensation and the political parties in the UDA have made it clear in their respective manifestoes to pave the way in the event of a solution that is honourable, acceptable and inclusive.

He said there is an overwhelming cry for a final solution amongst all sections of the people.

“The present ceasefire and talks have been going on for more than two decades, and we feel that it is more than enough time for all sides to understand and appreciate each other in a manner that we are able to reach the desired conclusion by achieving a settlement,” he said.

According to Rio, a political issue that has stretched for several decades and involves the longest standing insurgency in the entire region needs a mature approach.

Noting that the Nagas have been impacted for decades by the political conflict and the unresolved Indo-Naga political issue, he said the leaders of today’s Naga society cannot afford to let the present and future generations inherit the continuation of conflict and violence.

The CM concluded by making the appeal of the house to all the sections of the Naga society and to the negotiating parties of the political dialogue to rise above “all else”, so that “we work in unison for the common good of all Nagas”.

“Let us unite as one Naga family and let us all put our best possible efforts towards achieving a solution that is honourable, inclusive and acceptable, and thereby begin a new era of peace, progress and development, wherein Nagas increase our contributions towards the forward march of this great nation,” he added.