Dimapur: The empanelled private hospitals in Nagaland will halt health services under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) and Chief Minister Health Insurance Scheme (CMHIS) from February 15 until all pending claims are cleared.

The decision to this effect was taken by the Nagaland Private Doctors Association (NPDA) at an emergency meeting on February 8, sources said on Monday.

Voicing strong criticism against the Nagaland Health Protection Society (NHPS) and Future General Insurance (FGI) for failing to honour the terms of their memorandum of understanding with the Empanelled Health Care Providers (EHCPs), the NPDA accused them of misleading the public and unjustly blaming the doctors and healthcare institutions.

The state private doctor’s body also demanded that the NHPS issue an apology for “damaging the reputation of EHCPs”.

The NHPS is a registered entity under the Nagaland health and family welfare department, which is responsible for managing public health protection schemes in the state.

The NPDA further said no future agreements concerning EHCPs will be signed without its approval.