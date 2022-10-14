Dimapur: The Chief Minister’s Health Insurance Scheme (CMHIS), a first of its kind in Nagaland, was launched at the chief minister’s state banquet hall in Kohima on Friday.

The scheme is aimed at alleviating the financial hardships of the masses due to hospitalization expenses and preventing inaccessibility to medical care on account of unaffordability.

It will be implemented in convergence with the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY).

All indigenous and permanent residents of the state who are not beneficiaries of the AB PM-JAY or any other public-funded insurance scheme of the government and who are not covered under the CMHIS (EP) category are included in the scheme.

It also includes non-dependant family members of CMHIS (EP) categories, employees without PIMS number, contractual, adhoc, fixed pay employees of the state government and contractual employees under various centrally sponsored schemes and their household members.

Addressing the launching programme, chief minister Neiphiu Rio said the CMHIS, covering the entire population of the state, will expand the coverage of insurance benefits over and above those being covered under the Prime Minister’s Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Under the scheme, he said the people of the state will have an assurance of better access to healthcare services than they had ever before. Pointing out that for any illness that requires hospitalisation resulting in substantial expenditure, which may not be within the means of the family, Rio said the scheme will help prevent such hardships.

Dr RS Sharma, the CEO of the National Health Authority (NHA), who was the guest of honour on the occasion and delivered his address live from Delhi, termed the launch of the CMHIS as a significant milestone for Nagaland.

He said with the launch of the CMHIS, Nagaland has become the second state in the Northeast to have universal health coverage, taking India forward to realising its Sustainable Development Goal of universal health access.

Delivering the keynote address, Nagaland chief secretary J Alam said the Oriental Insurance Company Limited will be the insurance partner with whom the state government has already signed the agreement.

He added that the CMHIS is a major step towards fulfilling the Nagaland Sustainable Development Goal Vision 2030, launched in August 2021, by 2030.