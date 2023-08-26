Dimapur: A private limited company based in Dimapur, Nagaland has moved ahead to generate electricity at a bamboo-fired plant at AK Industrial Village.

According to Aditya Pandit, CEO of M/s Hutah Industries, the power plant will make use of 100 per cent bamboo feedstock to generate power. He said with 100% bamboo feedstock and employing cutting-edge STG technology and 45-ton travelling grate boilers, the plan is set to generate renewable electricity on a captive resource model.

Pandit said the raw material for the bamboo-fired plant will be grown within the project area itself and that the company has leased 1500 acres of land for the cultivation of bamboo for the next 25 years.

On Friday, the Nagaland power department signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Hutah Industries for the purchase of power from the 10 MW bamboo-based biomass power project.

Pandit said the project will be completed within 24 months from the date of signing the PPA. He added that Rs 910 crore will be invested in the project in the next three years.

He said the project, which is sustainable and has a local dimension, is a collective commitment to harness renewable energy and shape a more sustainable future for Nagaland.

During the signing of the agreement, Nagaland power minister KG Kenye called for taking up power generation projects in the state on a war footing by exploring different sectors to harness energy. He said hydro or solar power energy has been explored in the state as stop-gap arrangements, while biomass energy was an emerging sector.

The minister said though hydro projects, as a power generating source, are being taken up in Nagaland as a stop-gap arrangement, they need a lot of time and money to generate power.

Kenye said biomass energy in the form of the bamboo-fired plant is an alternative.

He hoped that the new PPA would give scope for bamboo growers, agencies and youth to work closely with the project and generate income and livelihoods at the same time.

Kenye also expressed hope that the project will deliver results, unlike the past projects which were initiated but did not see any progress.