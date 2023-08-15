Guwahati: The Poultry Union Dimapur (PUD) has accused poultry traders from Lahorijan in Assam’s Karbi Anglong of running a syndicate and collecting Rs 30 per kg on all Nagaland-bound poultry.

PUD president Tiameren Aier stated that no unauthorised tax should be imposed on Nagaland-bound poultry and that there should be uninterrupted transit of poultry consignments to Nagaland.

He said all poultry should be allowed to be transported directly from farms to their intended destination in Nagaland.

PUD also seized a consignment of live broilers from the Padampukhuri area, which it alleged belonged to one Karbi Anlong-based poultry trader.

The PUD claimed that the consignment had been transported without a medical certificate and proper receipt.

It further requested the police for an escort to transport poultry from the farms to Dimapur.

The union also stated that it is prepared to discuss the issue with Assam-based poultry unions.