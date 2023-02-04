Dimapur: The Congress, National People’s Party (NPP) and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) released their fist lists of candidates for the February 27 assembly polls in Nagaland here on Saturday. The three parties also released their respective manifestos during the day.

While Congress issued tickets to 21 candidates, NPP 12 and LJP (RV) 19.

Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee president K Therie, who contested from Pfutsero constituency in 2018 assembly polls unsuccessfully, has been fielded from Dimapur-I constituency this time.

In the first Congress list is also a woman Rosy Thomson who will be contesting from Tenning constituency.

The party has put up Seyievilie Chachu against Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rion in Northern Angami-II constituency.

Among other candidates in the NPP’s first list, former minister Nuklutoshi Longkumer has been fielded in Arakong constituency while former minister Kipili Sangtam will contest from Seyochung-Sitimi seat.

The first list of 19 candidates of the LJP (RV) includes Azheto Zhimomi (Dimapur-III), Dr S Sukhato Sema (Surihoto), Dr Chotisuh Sazo (Chazoba), Yitachu (Meluri), YM Yollow Konyak (Wakching) and R Tohonba (Shamator-Chessore), among others.

Majority of the nominees of the party were either in the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party or BJP but they were denied tickets by the two parties.

In its 12-point manifesto, the Congress promised restoration of law and order, honest welfare government, 15 modern amenities for villages, five “objectives” for eastern districts of Nagaland, quality education, jobs and earning opportunities for all, vibrant economy etc.

While the NPP in its 20-point manifesto stressed on effective support towards the Naga political solution, support to the total repeal of AFSPA, equitable and focal attention towards development of eastern Nagaland and lesser developed areas of the state, development of roads and better connectivity with the rest of India and South East Asia, industrial growth and development, promotion of eco-tourism and cultural heritage of the Nagas, employment opportunities and skill development for unemployed youth and modern medical facilities and quality health care by making the state an ultra-modern medical hub among others.

Overall developments in the fields of agriculture, connectivity, health care and human resource, social security, empowerment of women, strengthening of judiciary, cordial relationship with neighbouring states, good governance and administration and resolution of the Naga political issue topped the list of the 14-point LJP (RV) manifesto.