KOHIMA: The Naga People’s Front (NPF), on Friday (February 3), released its first list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Nagaland.

The NPF, in its first list, has announced candidates for 16 constituencies in Nagaland.

The NPF said that if voted to power in Nagaland, it will push for a solution to the vexed Naga political issue.

The NPF added that it is ready for a post-poll alliance with any party and form government in Nagaland.

The NPF said that “post-election demand for solution to Naga political solution will be the pressing need”.

The NPF will release its second list of candidates for Nagaland assembly elections on February 5.

Notably, polling for the elections to the 60-member Nagaland legislative assembly will be held in a single phase on February 27.

Counting of votes will be conducted on March 2.