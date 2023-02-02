DIMAPUR: Continuing their 2018 seat-sharing formula of 40:20 in the 60-member Nagaland assembly, the NDPP and BJP announced their respective lists of candidates for the ensuing assembly elections in Nagaland.

Nagaland will go to polls on February 27 and the counting of votes will be taken up on March 2.

NDPP president Chingwang Konyak released the full list of the party’s 40 candidates, including two women, on Thursday.

While Moatoshi Longkumer has been fielded in Dimapur-II constituency, Hekani Jakhalu in Dimapur-Ill, Zhaleo Rio in Ghaspani-II, Tarie Zeliang in Tening, TR Zeliang in Peren, Salhoutuonuo Kruse in Western Angami, Dr Neikiesalie Nicky Kire in Kohima Town, Dr Kekhrielhoulie Yhome in Northern Angami-I, Neiphiu Rio in Northern Angami-II, R Khing in Tseminyu, Vikheho Swu in Pughoboto, Medo Yhokha in Southern Angami-I, Neiba Kronu in Pfutsero, K G Kenye in Chizami, Kudecho Khamo in Chozuba, Kupota Khesoh in Phek, Z Nyusietho Nyuthe in Meluri, Imnatiba in Arkakong, TN Manen in Impur, Tongpang Ozukum in Angetyongpang, Imkongmar in Mongoya, Sharingain Longkumer in Aonglenden, Metsubo Jamir in Mokokchung Town, Temjenmenba in Jangpetkong, Pukhayi Sumi in Aghunato, KT Sukhalu in Zunheboto, G Kaito Aye in Sataka, Mhathung , Yanthan in Sanis, W Chingang Konyak in Wakching, Noke Wangnao in Tapi, CL John in Tehok, Eshak Konyak in Aboi, EE Pangteang Konyak in Moka, BS Nganlang Phom in Tamlu, H Chuba Chang in Noksen, K Odibendang Chang in Tuensang Sadar-II, N Bongkhao Konyak in Tobu, S Heno Khiamnuingan in Thonoknyu, S Keoshu Yimchunger in Shamator-Chessore and Khalemnew Yimkchunger in Pungro-Kiphire.

The BJP also released the full list of its 20 candidates, including a female, on Thursday following a meeting of its central election committee in New Delhi on Wednesday evening.

The meeting, held under the chairmanship of BJP national president JP Nadda, was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, defence minister Rajnath Singh, home minister Amit Shah, Nagaland BJP president Temjen Imna Along, Nagaland deputy chief minister Y Patton and other members of the BJP’s central election committee.

The party has allotted tickets to 11 sitting Nagaland MLAs out of 12 while five new faces also found their place in the list.

Sitting MLA from Jangpetkong constituency Dr Longrineken Ao has been dropped for the upcoming Nagaland assembly elections.

H Tovihoto Ayemi will contest from Dimapur I constituency, N Jacob Zhimomi from Ghaspani I, Er. Kropol Vistu from Southern Angami II, Panjung Jamir from Tuli, Imkong L Imchen from Koridang, Temjen Imna Along from Alongtaki, Kazheto Kinimi from Akuluto, Kahuli Sema from Atoizu, H Khehovi from Suruhoto, Y Patton from Tyui, Renbonthung Ezung from Wokha, Mmhonlumo Kikon from Bhandari, P Paiwang Konyak from Tizit, Konngam Konyak from Phomching, Er. Cheong Konyal from Mon Town, S Pangnyu Phom from Longleng, Sethrongkyu Sangtam from Longkhim Chare, Bashangmongba Chang from Tuensang Sadar I, H Haiying from Noklak and V Kashiho Sangtam from Seyochung Sitimi.