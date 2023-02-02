KOHIMA: The central government has offered creation of an autonomous council in the eastern districts of Nagaland.

According to reports, the offer by the central government came after conclusion of a two-day long talks with Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO).

ENPO which represents seven Naga tribes of the six districts in Nagaland – Mon, Tuensang, Kiphire, Longleng, Noklak and Shamator.

The ENPO has been demanding a separate “Frontier Nagaland” state since 2010 over alleged discrimination.

The crucial talks between the ENPO and a central government committee was conducted amid threats by the organisation to boycott the Nagaland assembly elections.

The six districts of Nagaland, which the ENPO represents, consist of 20 seats in the Nagaland legislative assembly.

With the offer of creation of an autonomous council in the eastern districts of Nagaland, the ENPO reportedly is set to review its stand on boycotting the elections.

“The Centre’s offer is for an autonomous council with [a] possible legislature and the new proposed body could be called the ‘Frontier Nagaland Autonomous Council’,” a local Nagaland daily reported.

Notably, polling for the elections to the 60-member Nagaland assembly elections is slated to be held in a single phase on February 27.

Counting of votes will be conducted on March 2.