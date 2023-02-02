KOHIMA: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Thursday (February 2), released its candidates’ list for the upcoming assembly elections in Nagaland.

The BJP announced candidates for 20 constituencies in Nagaland from where the party will contest the assembly elections as per its seat sharing deal with the NDPP.

“We believe Modiji’s work, focus on development and peace. These are the critical factors which drive Nagaland’s voters,” said BJP national spokesperson Nalin Kohli.

“We will contest in 20 out of 60 seats in Nagaland. Rest of the seats have been given to our alliance partner NDPP,” said Kohli.

Notably, Nagaland BJP president Temjen Imna Along will contest from Alongtaki legislative assembly constituency.

Nalin Kohli said that out of the 20 seats for which the BJP has announced candidates, the party’s sitting MLAs have been re-nominated for 11 seats.

He informed that four candidates who faced defeat in the last assembly elections of 2018 have been given tickets again while five new faces have been fielded.

The party has denied ticket to a sitting Nagaland MLA.

The names of the candidates were finalized at a meeting of the BJP’s central election committee (CEC) held on Wednesday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chaired by JP Nadda.