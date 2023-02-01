Nagaland | Money power should not influence voters: EEO

Dimapur: Election Expenditure Officer (EEO) for Dimapur I, II, and III Assembly constituencies Suboth Singh, appointed by the Election Commission of India, categorically said money power should not find any space in influencing voters during the ensuing assembly elections.

He said at a meeting with Dimapur district magistrates of flying surveillance teams (FST) and static surveillance teams (SST), the officer in charge of the video surveillance team (VST) and video viewing team (VVT) and nodal officer of media certification and monitoring committee (MCMC) at the conference hall of Dimapur deputy commissioner and district election officer Sachin Jaiswal.

The EEO enquired about the ongoing election activities undertaken thus far from the magistrates and nodal officers and briefed them on how to go about ensuring free and fair elections without any inducement and prejudices.

Singh cleared the queries of the nodal officers and magistrates about expenditure and monitoring issues by explaining all the legal provisions and instructions of the Election Commission.

Terming elections as the festival of democracy, Singh urged the officers to create an ecosystem to enable the voters to come and cast their vote with free conscience without money power.

“Allow democracy to be vibrant without any bias and prejudice which should be our target,” the EEO said.

Sharing his official number 7005155223 which has been allotted to him by the ECI, Singh said the nodal officers and voters may contact him freely anytime even at night for any doubts or clarifications.

Election expenditure observers for Tseminyu and Peren district and Pfutsero assembly constituency also held meetings with the respective officers on Wednesday.