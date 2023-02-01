Guwahati: A G20 delegation arrived on Wednesday morning in Assam and visited the famed Kaziranga National Park. The delegates on their arrival in the park received a grand welcome.

The delegates enjoyed a jeep safari in the Bagori and Kohora Range of the World Heritage Site. Prior to the Jeep Safari, the delegates visited the Kaziranga Convention Centre in Kohora, where they were briefed about the various wildlife-friendly initiatives and activities undertaken for the conservation of wildlife by the Kaziranga National Park authorities.

India for the first time is hosting the G20 summit after assuming the presidency from Indonesia on December 1, 2022, with the theme of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” or “One Earth One Family One Future”.

India holds the Presidency of the G20 from December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023. The G20 or Group of 20 is one of the world’s leading platforms for international economic cooperation.

The G20 was founded in 1999 after the Asian financial crisis as a forum for Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors to discuss global economic and financial issues.

The G20 or Group of 20 is made up of 19 countries and the European Union. The 19 countries are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, France, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States of America.

This year’s G20 summit is also attended by nine guest countries as well as the invited International Organisations. As part of the current G20 summit, five meetings will be held in Guwahati and Dibrugarh.

Of these meetings, it will be held in Guwahati from February 2 to 3, 2023, and from February 6 to 8, 2023, from March 13 to 15 2023, from April 3 to 5, 2023 and in Dibrugarh from March 24 to 25, 2023.