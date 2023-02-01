NAGAON: An alleged drugs peddler has been injured in police firing in Nagaon district of Assam.

The alleged drugs peddler was injured in police firing when he allegedly tried to flee.

The police resorted to firing when the accused allegedly attacked police personnel in his attempt to flee.

The incident took place at Doboka Nahar village in Nagaon district of Assam.

The injured ‘drugs peddler’ has been identified as Sharifuddin.

He was immediately rushed to the Nagaon civil hospital in Assam for treatment.

Police in Nagaon district of Assam informed that the police launched an operation in the area after receiving information about illegal drugs trade.

When being challenged by the police, the alleged drugs peddler attacked a constable and tried to flee from the spot.

The police then resorted to firing to stop the drugs peddler from escaping.

Two persons have been arrested by the Nagaon police in Assam, including the injured drugs peddler, in connection with the case.

20 grams of heroin have been seized by the from the possession of the the two arrested persons.