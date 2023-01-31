GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Tuesday (January 31), attended the central celebrations of Me-Dam-Me-Phi at a function held at Tipam in Dibrugarh district of Assam.

Speaking on the occasion, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the Ahom regime played a crucial role in contributing to the political and cultural enrichment of Assam.

There exists an intrinsic relations between Tipam and the Ahom Rule, the Assam chief minister said while addressing a gathering.

“In the context of Ahom history, Tipam is the most important place after Charaideo,” said Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He said that the founder of Ahom Kingdom Chaolung Siu-Ka-Pha started an important phase of his life from Tipam.

The Assam chief minister said that the ancient deoshal situated on the Tipam hill is the testimony of the spiritual edifice of the Ahom Kingdom.

During the Ahom Kingdom, Tipam was the link between Assam and other countries of the East, the Assam CM stated.

The Assam chief minister also said that at Tipam, Chaolung Siu-Ka-Pha strengthened the edifice of agricultural economy of the state.

“Me-Dam-Me-Phi is an important festival of the Ahoms. The present generation celebrates this festival to offer its homage to the fore-fathers,” Assam CM Sarma said.

This is the festival which strengthens the link between past and present, the Assam chief minister said.