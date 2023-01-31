IMPHAL: At least two drugs smugglers – one from Assam and one from Manipur – have been arrested by the security agencies in Manipur.

Drugs worth Rs 2.7 crore have been recovered and seized from the possession of the two drugs smugglers.

The two drugs smuggler were arrested in an operation conducted by the anti-smuggling team of the Manipur customs division.

The operation was conducted at Keithelmanbi village in Imphal west district of Manipur, an official source said on Tuesday.

Based on input from the intelligence agencies, sleuths of the anti-smuggling team of the customs division Imphal raided a hideout at Keithelmanbi village.

The law enforcement personnel caught the alleged drugs smugglers from Assam and Manipur in the raid.

As many as 26,800 numbers of Ephedrine tablets and 760 grams of raw opium were seized from the possession of the arrested drugs smugglers, the sources said.

The arrested smugglers have been identified as: Balaudhan Gradipha (33), a resident of the Cachar district in Assam, and Panthitan Panmei (24) from Noney district in Manipur.

The source added that they were booked under the NDPS act and are being put into the custody of the Manipur customs division – Imphal for further interrogations.