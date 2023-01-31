Imphal: Four Myanmar nationals were arrested from different villages along at Moreh in Manipur along the Indo-Myanmar border on Monday, police said on Tuesday.

With this, the total number of Myanmar nationals arrested in the last one week has increased to 86.

The arrests were made in different combing operations jointly carried out by a combined team of the Moreh Polic station, Commandos of Moreh police, special commandos of Moreh police, and India Reserved Battalion on Monday, police said.

The operations carried out at three villages – Nepali Basti, Moreh, T Minou, and J Munnomjang led to the arrests of four Myanmar nationals who entered the Indian territory without valid documents.

The arrested persons were brought to Imphal and put into jail after being produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Tengnoupal on Tuesday.



On January 27, Tengnoupal district police rounded up 81 Myanmarese nationals found illegally settling in Lhangcham and T Motha villages under the Moreh sub-division along the Indo-Myanmar border.

They were later sent to jails in Imphal.

On January 29, a Rohingya (Myanmarese) refugee has been arrested along the Indo-Myanamar border in the Manipur sector with a fake Aadhaar card.

A few currencies of other countries have also been recovered from his possession, an official said.