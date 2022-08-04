Dimapur: The Nagaland People’s Action Committee (NPAC) will hold a mass rally at the Supermarket in Dimapur on August 5 to demand an early solution to the Naga political issue.

The committee has urged all the citizens of Dimapur and neighbouring districts to support the call for peace and solution to the Naga issue and participate in the rally.

Earlier, the NPAC had formed a local committee for the smooth conduct of the rally.

The members of local committee include presidents of the Naga Council Dimapur, Western Sumi Hoho, Ao Senso Telongjem, Confederation of Nagaland Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dimapur Urban Council Chairmen Federation, Private Buses Association, Muslim Council Dimapur, Niuland GB Association, Chumoukedima GB Association, Dimapur Naga Students’ Union, Dimapur Women Hoho, Dimapur District Citizens’ Forum, Dimapur District GB Union and Dimapur Auto Drivers Union.

Extending support to the proposed mass rally, the Dimapur District Citizens’ Forum and the Dimapur Chamber of Commerce and Industries appealed to all the business establishments in Dimapur district to down their shutters from 10 am tomorrow till the rally.

In a joint release, both the organisations also appealed to all the citizens of Dimapur district to halt all other activities and participate in the rally.

The release said the NPAC has organized the rally to put pressure on the parties concerned for settlement of the Indo-Naga political issue at the earliest.