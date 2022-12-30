Dimapur: Painting a grim picture of unemployment in Nagaland, State JDU secretary general Kitoho S Rotokha said there are over 90,000 unemployed educated youths in the state which has a population of 2.19 million in 2022/2023 as per the Aadhar statistics.

Addressing the 37th biennial conference of the Kuhuboto Ghakhu Students Union at Ahozhe village in Niuland district on Friday, Rotokha urged the educated youth to look for other avenues like entrepreneurship for self-employment as the government jobs are saturated in the state.

“Sadly, we have become a liability to society,” he said while pointing out that this is the scenario in Nagaland 60 years after it attained statehood.

He attributed this to rampant corruption and “tribalism” in Nagaland.

Rotokha said the “greed” has blinded the Naga leaders adding “tribalism has taken us 60 years back.

Saying that there is no shortcut to success and no alternative to hard work, the JDU leader said consistency and diligence are a prerequisite to succeed in any field while also stressing that the virtues of honesty and integrity should not be forgotten as they make their career choices.

Rotokha said the Naga society has been fragmented from region to tribes and to clans. He ruled that there is no unity, no equality and no justice in the state.

He urged the Naga youth to foster brotherhood and oneness in the Naga family. “Only then the Naga society will progress,” he said while highlighting the theme of the conference “Envisioning beyond tomorrow”.

Rotokha, who is an intending candidate for the forthcoming Nagaland assembly from the Ghaspani II constituency, said a clean election cannot be done overnight. He added that every citizen of the state should shoulder the responsibility to bring change.