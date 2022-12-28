DIMAPUR: An active cadre of the Yung Aung faction of NSCN-K was apprehended by the Mokokchung battalion of Assam Rifles in Mon district of Nagaland, a defence release said on Wednesday.

Based on specific input, the cadre was apprehended at a mobile vehicle check post set up by a team of Assam Rifles, along with Nagaland police, at a secluded location between Wakching-Shiong road junction in the district.

He was traveling in a motorcycle and was apprehended while trying to flee, the release said.

The arrested cadre has been identified as self-styled “Sergeant” Wangli Konyak alias Pongai, a resident of Shiong village under Mon district of Nagaland.

The release said he was involved in extortion and anti-national activities in the area.

Also read: Nagaland is most peaceful state in country: CM Neiphiu Rio

A weapon, ammunition, communication equipment and other miscellaneous items were recovered from his possession.

The apprehended cadre, along with the recovered items, was later handed over to Mon police in Nagaland, the release added.