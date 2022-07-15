Dimapur: Naga People’s Front (NPF) president Shürhozelie Liezietsu on Friday said the NPF signifies the identity of the Naga people and will always stand to safeguard the regional interest of the Naga people.

Speaking at the induction programme of the new office bearers of NPF’s 8th Western Angami Assembly constituency unit, Liezietsu asserted that the party will carry forward the aspiration of the Naga people for an early resolution to the vexed Naga political problem which is honourable, acceptable and inclusive.

He said the NPF cannot be compared with any other political parties as it came into being with its “uniqueness” and “history” for the Naga people.

Liezietsu said, unlike other political parties that came into existence to contest the election and fight for power, the birth of NPF has a different story.

“The NPF was given birth in the Naga soil during the time of heaviest bloodshed in the state,” he added.

Saying that the NPF is the only political party that is acting as a guardian body of the Naga people, he said the party will continue with the same aims and objectives till the Naga political problem is resolved.

The NPF chief claimed that the party does not envision power and money but seeks peace and justice and raises the voice of the Naga people.

Therefore, he said, the NPF is not a mere political party but a party with a purpose for the Naga people.

He pointed out that many new political parties came into being in Nagaland to contest elections but all faded away because they did not have any roots in the Naga soil.

“The NPF has passed through thick and thin and faced all weather. The party still stands strong even today for it is deeply rooted in the Naga society,” he added.

Liezietsu urged the new team of the 8th Western Angami constituency party unit to work as leaders of the Naga people to the best of their abilities.

He hoped that the new team will carry forward the aspiration of the people.