Dimapur: The muzzleloading shooting experience at the Hornbill Festival in Nagaland is witnessing a growing interest among tourists from far and near.

This traditional activity, deeply rooted in local heritage has become a unique attraction during the festival.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Two Konyak gunsmiths from Changlangshu village in Mon district K Moba and Nyeiba, having 35 years in gun-making, have put up a stall at Craftscape in Kisama, showcasing the traditional way of gun-making.

Their products, known for their quality and durability, are being sold across Nagaland and outside the state. They also take special orders on request and are also making guns at the site.

Single-barrel guns cost Rs 8,500 while the double-barrel guns are priced at Rs 18,000.

The Konyak Nagas are expert gunsmiths. Their origin of gun-making is obscure but the knowledge has existed within the community for a long time.

Historically, these guns were handmade by blacksmiths in the villages using a combination of wood and metals often recycled from old materials.

The Konyak morung (a traditional youth dormitory or club) at the festival venue provides visitors with an experience of muzzle-loading gun shooting and is attracting many visitors to the ongoing Hornbill Festival.

A fee of Rs 200 per shot allows tourists to experience the thrill of firing historic muzzle loading guns under supervision. These guns, which date back to centuries-old traditions, were once a vital part of the region’s hunting and defensive practices.

The use of muzzle guns demonstrates the tribe’s historical proficiency in crafting weapons and their importance in ceremonial occasions. This feature provides insight into the state’s cultural and historical past, as do other examples of traditional warfare.

Meanwhile, the eighth day of the 25th Hornbill Festival on Sunday celebrated the vibrant cultural heritage of Nagaland, with 18 cultural troupes presenting diverse traditional performances at the main arena in Kisama.

Union minister for labour and employment and youth affairs and sports Mansukh Mandaviya graced the morning session of the event as the honoured guest to witness an array of performances that brought the rich traditions of Nagaland’s tribes to life.