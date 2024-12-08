Dimapur: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Sunday reminded everyone to focus on the central figure of Christmas, Jesus Christ, who brought hope, peace, and salvation to the world.

Speaking at the Advent Christmas devotional service at the Naga Heritage Village in Kisama, the venue of the Hornbill Festival, Rio reflected on the blessing of worshiping with a vibrant community.

He emphasised the unique nature of this occasion—the first-ever Advent Christmas celebration at the Naga Heritage Village during the Hornbill Festival.

Emphasising the special significance of the event, coinciding with the 25th edition of the Hornbill Festival, he assured the attendees that the celebration sought not to diminish the spirit of Christmas but to highlight the interconnectedness of spiritual identity, indigenous heritage, and political identity.

Rio exhorted the participants to embrace themes of tolerance, forgiveness, and goodwill in the true Christian spirit during this season.

The event was organised by the Nagaland Joint Christian Forum (NJCF).

He extended his gratitude to the NJCF for organising the devotional service.

In his sermon, Rev. Zelhou Keyho, adviser, NJCF, explained that the essence of the Christmas season is to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

He urged the attendees to reflect on the true meaning of Christmas amid personal challenges, emphasising that the season offers an opportunity to demonstrate Christian faith and glorify God.

He reminded the congregation that Christmas is not about Santa Claus but about God’s presence among the people, encouraging them to rejoice and strive for peace and goodwill.

Musical performances for the service were provided by the Sumi Aphuyemi Baptist Church (Kohima), the Nagaland Chamber Choir, the Khedi Baptist Church (Kohima Village), and Live Voice (CRC Viswema), adding a spiritual and festive atmosphere to the event.