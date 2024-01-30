Dimapur: The 1st Mega Job Expo 2024 in Nagaland to bring employers and job seekers together on a common platform to promote job opportunities commenced at Fazl Ali College, Mokokchung on Tuesday.

Organised by the Mokokchung District Planning and Development Board (DPDB) and District Skill Committee under the theme ‘Connecting Careers’, the two-day job expo also aimed to provide opportunities to job seekers to explore potential career paths and secure gainful employment.

Speaking on the occasion as the special guest, adviser to the water resources department and Mokokchung DPDB chairman Tongpang Ozukum lauded the organisers for their initiative in organising the mega job expo keeping in mind Nagaland’s employment scenario.

He said though Nagaland is a small state, he said it has the highest government employees with the government employment sector having reached the saturation point.

Also Read: Over 450 Assam’s eminent citizens urge upholding Gandhian values on Martyrdom Anniversary

Ozukum said the government is now trying to scale down government employees as the major portion of development funds is utilised in the payment of salaries to the employees.

He urged the youth to seek different opportunities provided by private sectors.

“It is only when we enjoy working in a diverse environment that we get the opportunity to know others and understand the real meaning of work culture and value of money,” he said.

Also Read: Assam: Nine get life sentence for murder in Dhubri

Emphasising the importance of skills in today’s world, Ozukum encouraged the youth to pursue a career that suits their skill and grab the opportunity to interact with recruiting agencies. He hoped that the mega job expo would benefit many job seekers.

The Investment and Development Authority of Nagaland, Business Association of Nagas and Fazl Ali College are the partners in the mega job expo.

The organisers said the primary objective of the job expo is to facilitate employment opportunities for unemployed youth of the state.

A total of 28 partnering companies are offering job opportunities to the unemployed youth at the two-das mega expo.